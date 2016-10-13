Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Luxembourg meeting

Justice minister calls for solidarity in refugee resettlement

Politics

...


Swiss Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga called for strengthening existing asylum laws and relocation commitments at a meeting of fellow European justice ministers on Thursday. 

"There have been good and important proposals from the EU Commission in recent months to provide a truly European response to this refugee crisis," Sommaruga said at the meeting in Luxembourg. 

Attendees discussed the so-called Dublin accord, which allows asylum seekers to be sent back to the country where they were first registered. Sommaruga defended that accord and said progress had been made in proposals for strengthening it as well as on “common standards for asylum procedures, recognition, accommodation, repatriation”. 

However, she also criticised slow progress on the promised resettlement of thousands of refugees from Italy and Greece to other parts of Europe. 

“Switzerland has always participated in solidarity, but we expect that all member states now really get involved in this implementation,” she said. Switzerland has pledged to take 1,500 refugees from Italy and Greece; so far, 112 have been resettled on Swiss soil. 

Several European countries have not taken in any of the promised refugees and others, such as Hungary and Slovakia, refused to participate altogether. 

Sommaruga also held sideline talks with German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière about cooperation between Germany and Switzerland on border controls and preventing so-called “irregular migration”. The meeting follows on the heels of Switzerland’s promise to contribute border guards to a European Union rapid response border control unit. 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus