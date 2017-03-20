This content was published on March 20, 2017 7:30 PM Mar 20, 2017 - 19:30

Macky Sall visits a vocational school in Lausanne (Keystone)

Senegalese President Macky Sall has visited Switzerland and met Doris Leuthard, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year. Discussions on the official visit included further cooperation in educational issues.

Sall visited a vocational school in canton Vaud on Monday and expressed particular interest in Switzerland’s dual education system. Leuthard said Switzerland had been active in this area in the west African country for several years and would continue to be so.

“Switzerland has shown that its dual education system has earned our respect and inspiration,” Sall said.

He added that the Senegalese government wanted a third of young people to attend vocational school by 2025. Currently only 5% are studying a trade.

Economic relations between the two countries were developing slowly, the Swiss government added.



Switzerland is Senegal’s third-largest trading partner in Europe behind France and Spain, with Switzerland buying Senegal’s entire gold output.



swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

