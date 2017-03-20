Senegalese President Macky Sall has visited Switzerland and met Doris Leuthard, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year. Discussions on the official visit included further cooperation in educational issues.
Sall visited a vocational school in canton Vaud on Monday and expressed particular interest in Switzerland’s dual education system. Leuthard said Switzerland had been active in this area in the west African country for several years and would continue to be so.
“Switzerland has shown that its dual education system has earned our respect and inspiration,” Sall said.
He added that the Senegalese government wanted a third of young people to attend vocational school by 2025. Currently only 5% are studying a trade.
Economic relations between the two countries were developing slowly, the Swiss government added.
Switzerland is Senegal’s third-largest trading partner in Europe behind France and Spain, with Switzerland buying Senegal’s entire gold output.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.