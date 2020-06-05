This content was published on June 5, 2020 5:08 PM

The famous Geneva landmark has been shut down since March 20 because of coronavirus. (Keystone)

Geneva’s famous “jet d’eau” is to start up again next Thursday, after being shut down since March 20 to protect its maintenance workers from Covid-19.

The shutdown was also meant to “incarnate” the authorities’ health recommendations against the virus, according to a statement on Friday from Geneva canton’s presidential office.

Relaunch of the lakeshore water jet, a Geneva landmark and tourist attraction, will be accompanied by a ceremony. Invited guests include World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the UN in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya and Swiss federal government representatives.

The “jet d’eau” will start gushing again as Swiss coronavirus cases have fallen to a low level and the country is easing restrictions.

