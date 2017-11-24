Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has another title for his collection: an honorary degree from the University of Basel.
At the 557th Dies Academicusexternal link on Friday, the Faculty of Medicine awarded its honorary doctorate to Federer, 36, for “increasing the international reputation of Basel and Switzerland, as well as for his function as a role model athlete, who encourages many people around the world to be physically more active and thus contributes to the promotion of health”.
The University of Basel awarded honorary doctorates to seven figures from society and academia: five men and two women. In addition to Federer, those honoured included the president of the Swiss National Bank, Thomas Jordan, and the children’s musician Andrew Bond.
swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
subscription form
Form for signing up for free newsletter.
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.