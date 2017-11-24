This content was published on November 24, 2017 3:43 PM Nov 24, 2017 - 15:43

Federer at the ATP Finals in London earlier in the month (Keystone)

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has another title for his collection: an honorary degree from the University of Basel.

At the 557th Dies Academicusexternal link on Friday, the Faculty of Medicine awarded its honorary doctorate to Federer, 36, for “increasing the international reputation of Basel and Switzerland, as well as for his function as a role model athlete, who encourages many people around the world to be physically more active and thus contributes to the promotion of health”.

Also mentioned was Federer’s engagement for children in Africa through his foundationexternal link.

Federer, who was unable to take part in the ceremony in person, expressed his appreciation with a short greeting in which he said the honorary doctorate made him “just as happy as a Grand Slam title”.



Thank you Roger Federer’s acceptance speech (Courtesy of University of Basel)

The University of Basel awarded honorary doctorates to seven figures from society and academia: five men and two women. In addition to Federer, those honoured included the president of the Swiss National Bank, Thomas Jordan, and the children’s musician Andrew Bond.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

