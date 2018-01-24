This content was published on January 24, 2018 1:26 PM Jan 24, 2018 - 13:26

WWF International Director General Marco Lambertini likens technology to a double-edged sword, capable of saving nature from human destruction or causing extinction on a mass scale.

Speaking to swissinfo.ch at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Lambertini warned that people should not think that technology can replace nature. At best, cleantech could be a tool to fix the environmental damage caused by other industries.

Lambertini called on governments to stop subsidising fossil fuels and to instead adopt renewable energies. The world has 16 years to find a way to dramatically slash the production of greenhouse gases before tipping point is reached, he warned.

“We should not just be sad about the extinction of nature, we should be worried, because the effect on us will be dramatic,” he said.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018