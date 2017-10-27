Final silverware (for the moment): Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan kiss the US Open trophy in 2017. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

With Anna Kournikova during a Ladies Invitation match at Wimbledon in 2010. (Keystone)

Hingis faces the press in 2007 after being accused of testing positive for cocaine at Wimbledon. She denied the charges but announced her retirement from professional tennis. (Keystone/Walter Bieri)

Can't win them all: Hingis on the way to a defeat by Jennifer Capriati in the final of the 2001 Australian Open. (AP Foto/Mogens Johansen)

Hingis beats Amélie Mauresmo for her her third Australian Open in 1999. (AP Foto/Steve Holland)

Hingis, Martina Hingis, at the premiere of the latest Bond film in 1997. She is with that year's Mister Switzerland. (Keystone/Niklaus Stauss)

Hingis defeats Venus Williams in the final of the 1997 US Open. (AP Foto/Elise Amendola)

At 11, Hingis was the Swiss champion in the 13-14 age category and was considered a great hope of Swiss women's tennis. (Keystone/Arno Balzarini)

Eleven-year-old Hingis and her mother and coach Melanie Molitor, pictured in Trübbach, canton St. Gallen, in 1991. (Keystone/Arno Balzarini)

Hingis at a ceremony in Tokyo to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pan Pacific Open in September 2013. (Reuters/Toru Hanai)

Szenen aus dem Tennisleben von Martina Hingis

This content was published on October 27, 2017 12:25 PM Oct 27, 2017 - 12:25

Switzerland’s most successful tennis player has retired. No, not Roger Federer. Martina Hingis, owner of 25 grand slam trophies, has hung up her racket (for the third time). swissinfo.ch looks back at a colourful career – on and off court.

Hingis has squeezed a lot into 37 years. Born in what is now Slovakia (and named after Martina Navratilova), she came to Switzerland aged seven when her mother married a Swiss man. She had already been playing tennis for five years.

She turned pro at 13, won her first grand slam match at 14, beat the then world No 1 Steffi Graf at 15 and won her first grand slam title – and became No 1 herself – at 16. Hingis still holds the records for the youngest winner of a grand slam singles title and youngest world No 1.

Yet despite her success – she won five grand slam titles in singles, 13 in doubles and seven in mixed doubles – the “Swiss Miss” has never been particularly popular within Switzerland. Admittedly it’s tough to compete with Federer, but being booed for petulanceexternal link in a grand slam final and being banned for cocaine (which she denies taking) are rarely good career moves.

However, in a remarkable doubles-focused comeback in 2013, a permanently smiling Hingis seemed to really enjoy playing tennis. This translated into extraordinary success, winning ten grand slam titles in doubles or mixed doubles.

As she said in a 2015 interviewexternal link, “if there’s one thing I never was, it’s boring”.

