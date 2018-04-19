Masterpieces uncovered A taster of the Gurlitt collection Culture ... Print comment See in other languages: 3 See in other languages: 3 Languages: 3 (ar) نماذج من مجموعة غورليت (es) Colleción Gurlitt, atisbos (ja) 「グルリット・コレクション」 Museum technicians hang the painting 'Waterloo Bridge' by Claude Monet, before the opening of the latest exhibition.(Keystone) The painting; 'Portrait einer jungen Frau' by French painter Thomas Couture leans against a wall, before the opening of the exhibition. (Keystone) Hildebrand Gurlitt's purchase and sales book, documented between 1937-1941. (Keystone) The sculpture 'Weiblicher Kopf' by French artist Aristide Maillol. (Keystone) An image gallery on the opening of the Gurlitt exhibition part in Bern. This content was published on April 19, 2018 10:11 AMApr 19, 2018 - 10:11 These are some of the works that can be seen at the exhibition. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters