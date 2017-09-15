This content was published on September 15, 2017 11:47 AM Sep 15, 2017 - 11:47

(swissinfo.ch)

With North Korea testing nuclear bombs and firing missiles over Japan, most recently on Friday, and US President Donald Trump saying all options were on the table regarding Kim Jong Un, Switzerland has offered its services as mediator between the two countries. However, no one has yet taken them up on the offer.

The Swiss foreign ministry has criticised previous North Korean tests and has appealed for calm. “Switzerland is convinced that an end to the nuclear and security problems on the Korean peninsula can only be reached in the framework of a negotiated, diplomatic process,” it said.

Doris Leuthard, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, pledged on September 4 the willingness of Switzerland to act as mediator to help resolve the crisis, including by hosting possible ministerial talks.



