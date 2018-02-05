This content was published on February 5, 2018 4:51 PM Feb 5, 2018 - 16:51

Wolves can only be killed in Switzerland if authorities issue a special permit.

(Keystone)

A hunter in the Swiss Alps has owned up to killing a wolf earlier this month but claims he thought it was a fox.

The hunter immediately reported the incident to the local authorities. The public prosecutor in canton Valais, who is responsible for handling such hunting incidents, was informed and has opened an investigation into the case.



The wolf’s body was sent to the Bern veterinary hospital for DNA analysis in order to obtain more information about the animal’s identity. Fox hunting, without the use of dogs, is legal in Switzerland. The season lasts until the end of February.



According to the head of the cantonal hunting services, Peter Scheibler, fox hunting is allowed only at night and night vision devices are prohibited. Only the use of heat sensors, not directly connected to weapons, is allowed.



A similar incident took place in 2014 in the canton of Graubünden, when a hunter accidentally shot a young wolf and immediately reported it to the local authorities.

SDA-ATS/ln

