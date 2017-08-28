The cantonal government of Graubünden has demanded that the cabinet signs Switzerland up to European Union rules abolishing roaming charges.
Without such an agreement, the Swiss tourist industry is at a disadvantage, the Graubünden government said in a letter sent last week to Swiss president, Doris Leuthard, according to the Swiss News Agency.
The letter stated that Switzerland’s partners in the European Free Trade Area (EFTA) who are also not in the EU – Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland – had all signed up to the deal, which came into force in June. This has put Switzerland at a competitive disadvantage, particularly with neighbouring countries, it added.
Tourists visiting other Alpine nations can use their mobile phones without incurring additional costs but must generally pay roaming fees if they choose to holiday in Switzerland.
Negotiations with the EU must be considered “a priority and begin immediately”, the Graubünden government said in its letter.
