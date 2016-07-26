Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Mobile warning

Swiss plan terror alert app

Sci & Tech Business Law and order Disaster

...

The Swiss authorities plan to create a mobile phone app to alert the public in the event of a terrorist attack or natural disaster.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and the federal police are considering launching a mobile phone alert system next year, reported Swiss newspapers on Monday.

Such systems already exist in France and in some German states. During an attack in Munich recently, residents with smartphones received a message warning them to avoid certain squares and streets and telling them that public transport had been suspended.

Switzerland introduced an SMS alert system in 2011 to warn of child abductions, but only for mobile phone users who registered for the service. In 2015 the Federal Office for Civil Protection launched an online disaster alert service ALERTSWISS in the national languages German, French and Italian to warn people in the event of earthquakes, floods or nuclear accidents.

The new terror alert app will build on the success of the ALERTSWISS app, which has about 26,000 subscribers.

“The aim is that the cantonal police operational services can inform the public directly about dangerous situations,” the Federal Office for Civil Protection spokesman Kurt Münger told the NZZ newspaper.

The app will be trialled in a number of cantons next year and rolled out nationwide from 2018.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

(Keystone)
A scene from the March trial of the first individuals convicted of plotting a terror attack in Switzerland (Keystone)
See in other languages: 9
The shooter is believed to have acted alone (AP)
Markus Seiler, head of the Federal Intelligence Service, presented his department's latest report on Monday. (Keystone)
See in other languages: 9

Focus