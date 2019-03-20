This content was published on March 20, 2019 3:38 PM

Bicycles are popular in Swiss cities and towns and while private car sharing appears to be of limited importance, according to the study. (Keystone/Steffen Schmidt)

Residents in Swiss towns and cities are generally happy with public transport services, but they would like to see more cycle lanes and better infrastructure for bicycles.

An online survey conducted in seven cities and towns in the German and French-speaking parts of the country between August and October last year found 84% of respondents in favour of extending pedestrian zones and bicycle paths.

More than 8,000 people over the age of 16 took part in the study commissioned by the Association of Swiss Citiesexternal link.

Around 63% of respondents said the current traffic policy was very good or satisfactory, notably due to existing public transport services. There are considerable differences between the cities, according to a statement published on Tuesday.

However, many respondents criticised existing bicycle networks as unsatisfactory. Traffic jams, a lack of parking space and noise were often cited as negative consequences of mobility.

Last September, voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to boost cycling infrastructure nationwide.



