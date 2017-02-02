Financial watchdog sanctions Coutts for 1MDB breaches

Feb 2, 2017 - 10:10

FINMA said it had ordered Coutts to 'disgorge unlawfully generated profits' of CHF6.5 million (Keystone)

Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has sanctioned private bank Coutts for breaching money-laundering regulations in its business relationships with Malaysia’s scandal-tainted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

“Coutts has seriously breached money-laundering regulations by failing to carry out adequate background checks into business relationships and transactions associated with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB,” FINMA said in a statement on Thursday.

FINMA said it ordered the bank to disgorge unlawfully generated profits of CHF6.5 million ($6.56 million) and will also consider opening enforcement proceedings against the bank employees responsible.

In December, Singapore’s central bank imposed a penalty of 2.4 million Singapore dollars (CHF1.7 million) on Coutts, which was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to Union Bancaire Privée in March 2015, for money-laundering breaches related to 1MDB.

Ponzi scheme?

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said in January 2016 that it suspected misappropriations from 1MDB of around $4 billion and alleged in October 2016 that a Ponzi scheme may have been set up to conceal an alleged $800 million fraud.

Founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chaired its advisory board, 1MDB is the subject of money-laundering investigations in at least six countries including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said Malaysia will cooperate with the international investigations.

