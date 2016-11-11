‘So Long, Leonard’: Cohen’s Montreux concerts

(Reuters)

The Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who has died at the age of 82, performed five times at Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz festival. Here’s a look back at those years.

Cohen’s first Montreux appearance was 1976. He performed 26 songs, including many from his repertoire that have long been considered classics, from Bird on the Wire and So Long, Marianne to Sisters of Mercy and Suzanne.

Cohen performs during the festival's opening concert in 1976.

(Keystone)

(Keystone)

The Canadian poet and singer on the stage of the Stravinski hall at the 42nd edition of the festival in 2008.

(Lionel Flusin/FFJM)

He performed for the last time at Montreux in 2013.

(Lionel Flusin/FFJM)

The concert was part of Cohen's 'Old Ideas World Tour', which took him across Europe and North America as well as Australia and New Zealand and back again, including a stop in Montreux.

(Keystone)

(Lionel Flusin/FFJM)

Did you ever see Cohen perform live in concert? If you did, share your memories with us.



