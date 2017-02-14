Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

More arrests

Suspect circle widens in Ticino residence permit scandal

By swissinfo.ch/sb

Society Law and order

...
Canton Ticino's migration office is at the centre of the alleged illegal residence permit scandal

Canton Ticino's migration office is at the centre of the alleged illegal residence permit scandal

(Keystone)

Two more people have been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged illegal residence permit scam linked to canton Ticino’s migration office. A total of eight people have now been questioned by police.

A 28-year-old female employee at Ticino’s migration office and a 24-year-old cantonal official are suspected of having violated state secrecy laws, the Ticino public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. The two individuals were arrested and questioned by police and later released.

Last week six other people were arrested and questioned by local police, who are investigating an alleged scam into the issuing of residence permits for Ticino and other cantons to several foreigners who were not entitled to them.

Those arrested last week in the Italian-speaking canton include a 28-year-old worker and two former employees (aged 23 and 28) at the Ticino migration office (all Swiss) and a 27-year-old Turkish man.

During the arrests on Tuesday, documents were recovered relating to various kinds of residence permits. The individuals are accused of theft, bribery and violating the foreigners and integration law and pocketing several thousand francs for permits that were issued illegally, police in the Italian-speaking canton said on Wednesday.

The details of how this happened are subject to an ongoing investigation.

A 25-year-old accomplice, who previously owned a construction firm in Bellinzona, had been arrested in Kosovo, the police added. He is accused of human trafficking, bribery, falsifying documents and violating the foreigners and integration law.

The investigation was triggered last year following a tip-off from the cantonal security department’s population office.

Norman Gobbi, head of cantonal security, condemned the incident and regretted the employees’ abuse of trust. He pointed out that internal controls had worked efficiently and that in the meantime a “re-organisation” of the migration office had been introduced.  

swissinfo.ch/sb

×

Related Stories

Obtaining a permit to work in Switzerland, like this B residence permit, depends on many factors, including where you are from, the skills you have and quotas, but having money also helps.
See in other languages: 8
Norman Gobbi, head of cantonal security, speaks to the media about the arrests along with the head of the cantonal migration office, Thomas Ferrari  
Around 85% of illegal immigrants who enter via canton Ticino are intercepted at Chiasso station
A woman begs for coins in the French-speaking part of Switzerland.

Focus