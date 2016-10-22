Illegal Kosovars discovered during police road check

Swiss police - not those in Küssnacht am Rigi - check identity papers (Keystone)

Eleven Kosovars have been arrested in Küssnacht am Rigi in central Switzerland for “illegal residence”. During an operation lasting several hours on Friday night, police from cantons Schwyz and Zug stopped and checked a total of 70 vehicles and 185 people on the A4 motorway.

Of 15 passengers on a coach, 11 turned out to be in Switzerland illegally, Zug police revealed on Saturday. The Kosovan citizens were temporarily arrested for violating the Swiss foreigners law.

Last year Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga expressed concern about continuing mass emigration from Kosovo during an official visit from Kosovan President Atifete Jahjaga.



She said the increase was particularly unbeneficial for Kosovo as it needed these citizens at home to help implement reforms and drive economic growth.



Switzerland is home to one of the largest Kosovan diaspora populations. Around 180,000 people with Kosovan origins live in Switzerland.



Influence of drugs



In addition to the Kosovars on the coach, the police control turned up one person driving under the influence of drugs and another who didn’t have a valid driving licence. Various fines were also handed out for traffic violations and drugs.



The police also carried out a speed limit check. Of the 1,550 vehicles to pass through the control, 112 were travelling too fast. The highest recorded speed was 161km/h (100mph), when the limit was 120km/h.

