The original landslide that took place on Wednesday stopped just short of Bondo (Keystone)

There was another, smaller landslide on Friday afternoon near Bondo, the village hit by a huge landslide on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt.

It took place at around 1630 and rocks and mud again reached the village in a remote valley in eastern Switzerland, Graubünden cantonal police said.

Several people who had returned to their homes after the original landslide had to be evacuated. Rescuers searching for eight people missing were able to leave the mountainside in time.

Experts had expected the landslide and were able to issue warnings. Four million cubic metres (140 million cubic feet) of rock came down the mountain on Wednesday; one million cubic metres of rock is still moving.



During the day, intensive rescue efforts had been taking place to locate the missing. Cantonal police say it is unlikely they will be found alive.

Rescuers have been using a helicopter, dogs, thermal imaging and mobile phone location devices to look for eight hikers and climbers – from Switzerland, Germany and Austria – who have been missing since the natural disaster narrowly missed the village of Bondo in canton Graubünden, near the Italian border.

Austria’s foreign ministry said a married Austrian couple were among those unaccounted for. No children or locals from the region were among those reported missing.

The search had been called off after nightfall on Thursday for safety reasons. Police have sealed off airspace for a five-kilometre radius until Monday to give priority access to rescuers.

One hundred inhabitants of Bondo were evacuated as a precaution and some had been allowed to return home in the course of Friday morning.

Hikers from nearby huts were also airlifted after rocks and mud hit the area. About 120 rescue workers are in the region.

A separate group of six people also reported missing were later located unharmed in Italy, a Graubünden police spokeswoman said.

Buildings were damaged and television images showed a trail of destruction left by a river of mud and stone after the original landslide on Wednesday.

It is believed the event was caused by a combination of thawing permafrost and water pressure dislodging rocks.

The authorities were alerted by an automatic alarm system that had been set up in the region after a massive landslide in 2012 down Piz Cengalo, the source of the rocks on Wednesday.

In 2013, 60% of locals voted in favour of spending CHF4.5 million ($4.7 million) on a flood prevention project that involved relocating a campground, widening the riverbed and building a concrete wall to shield the village.

