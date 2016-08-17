Promoting tourism in one of Europe's poorest countries

Could Kosovo one day become a popular tourism destination? By setting up a tourism board in the west of the country, the Swiss are helping to put it on the map. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch)

The snow-capped mountains of western Kosovo are a little like the Swiss Alps, and already attract a growing number of hikers and climbers. The independent foundation Swisscontact, funded by the Swiss, has now set up a tourism board in the town of Peja to promote mountain and cultural activities. Julie Hunt went to find out what was on offer.