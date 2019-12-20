The Mühleberg nuclear power plant as seen on Friday, shortly before it was shut down

The 47-year-old Mühleberg nuclear power plant, near Bern, was permanently switched off on Friday. This is the first of its five nuclear plants to be decommissioned.



The Mühleberg nuclear power plant was officially taken offline at 12.30am. The pressure in the reactor will be steadily reduced and water temperature is due to drop from 280 degrees Celsius to less than 100C.



Situated around 15 kilometres from the Swiss capital Bern, the reactor has been in service since 1972 and provided 5% of the electricity used in Switzerland. BKW, the operator of Mühleberg plant, decided to close the plant in 2013 for business reasons.



Decommissioning work



The plant will be completely decommissioned by 200 people over a 15-year period, starting on January 6, 2020. The dismantling and destruction of equipment used for producing electricity, such as turbines, generators and condensers, will continue until October 2020. The central building will then be prepared for the dismantling, decontamination and packaging of material.



By 2024 all nuclear fuel rods will have been transported to the central interim storage facility for high-level radioactive waste in Würenlingen in northern Switzerland. According to the operator, 98% of the radioactivity will have left the Mühleberg nuclear power plant. Spent uranium rods will remain on site for a few years. BKW says radioactivity will be eliminated from the Mühleberg site by 2031. It is expected to cost CHF1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) to totally dismantle the plant and manage the radioactive waste.



Greenpeace called the shutdown a historic success.

"The decommissioning of the Mühleberg nuclear power plant will make Switzerland a little safer," says Greenpeace’s Florian Kasser. But he warned that there is no safe storage facility for high-level radioactive waste in Switzerland or abroad.

But Swissnuclear, the organisation representing Swiss nuclear power plant operators, said the Mühleberg shutdown was a major loss for Switzerland's electricity supply, particularly in winter. It pointed out that Switzerland's dependency on electricity imports from abroad would increase.

Nuclear energy on way out



Switzerland has five nuclear power plants which generate about 34.5% of the nation’s energy needs; around 60% comes from hydropower. It uses nuclear energy to produce electricity, in research and medicine. One of its remaining power stations, the Beznau facility in canton Aargau, is the world’s oldest still in operation, built in 1969.



In 2011, Switzerland decided to phase out nuclear power, which supplies an average 35% of the country’s electricity production, following the Fukushima disaster, but there is no clear timetable for decommissioning all plants.



In May 2017, Swiss voters endorsed a new energy law that aims to promote renewable energy by banning new nuclear power plants and reducing energy consumption.



