A look inside
Ostermundigen mosque
Muslims with roots from many different countries gather for Friday prayers at the Keyser mosque in Ostermundigen, a commune on Bern's doorstep.
A look inside
Muslims with roots from many different countries gather for Friday prayers at the Keyser mosque in Ostermundigen, a commune on Bern's doorstep.
Zhongxing ‘Johnson’ Xu
Mixed memories of a Chinese ski instructor in Switzerland
Apprenticeship on tap
Swiss teen works with brewery horses
Media and direct democracy
‘The media are the lifeblood of democracy’
in depth
Switzerland: How To
in depth
Asylum in Switzerland - A safe haven