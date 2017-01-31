Ticino cracks down on harmful particles

Strict measures have been introduced to counter high levels of dust particles in canton Ticino in southern Switzerland. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

High atmospheric pressure over the area since Friday has led to greater concentration of tiny airborne dust particles known as PM10. These particles usually arise from deteriorating tyres and roads as well as forms of gas.

According to the Federal Office for the Environment, exposure to such air pollution in cities and developed areas near main roads can negatively impact human health, travelling through the lungs, lymphatic system and bloodstream and causing breathing difficulties and even lung cancer.

Speed limits have been enforced on motorways and people have been encouraged to use public transport. People are asked not to have chimney fires and there is a ban on wood-burning fires in the open air.