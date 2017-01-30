Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Alpine life

The importance of Isenau ski area

By Simon Bradley

Business Sport

...
 See in other languages: 6  Languages: 6
Embed code

Jean-Marie Schlaubitz, a member of the Foundation for the Defence of Isenau’s Interests, outlines why the Isenau area is so important to the mountain resort of Les Diablerets.(Simon Bradley, swissinfo.ch) 

Focus