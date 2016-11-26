Mention Switzerland, and mountains commonly spring to mind. Photographer Robert Bösch went in search of unknown angles of some of the country’s most well known peaks.



Bösch, who is also a mountain guide and geographer, wants people to think about mountains differently. He often heads up into the Graubünden alps, in south west Switzerland. His black and white images have been compiled in a new book, “Aus den Bündner Bergen”, on the range.

On the cover he writes that he knew exactly what he didn’t want this project to become: “I didn't want my photos to represent the canton of Graubünden nor the beauty of its mountains”.

The result: a book with 200 pages of alpine images that you wouldn’t necessarily see on postcards. His use of light and dark stands out in particular.

(Images: Robert Bösch; Text, Christian Raaflaub, swissinfo.ch)