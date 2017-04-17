Apr 17, 2017 - 11:00

What kind of impact did the revolution have on art in Russia? The answer to this can be found in a new exhibition at two venues in Bern: the Fine Arts Museum and the Paul Klee Centre.

The Paul Klee Centre focuses on the revolutionary spirit and includes works from Kazimir Malevich, the founder of suprematism, and the circle of Russian constructivists led by Vladimir Tatlin and Alexander Rodchenko. The Russian avant-garde inspired 20th-century artistic movements in Europe, the US, and Latin America.

The exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Bern retraces socialist realism in contemporary art, from ideological messages to subversive set pieces, as the Soviet Union began to disintegrate.



Two swissinfo.ch specialists in art and Russian history, Larissa Bieler and Igor Petrov, met the curator of the Museum of Fine Arts, Kathleen Bühler, and asked her to explain the relationship between propaganda and art. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.chexternal link)

