Mar 23, 2017 - 10:39

If you react suspiciously when questioned by police at Zurich or Lausanne train station, you could be filmed. The Swiss Federal Railways has started a 30-week pilot project at the two stations which is running at the same time as a trial by Zurich city police. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Two shoulder cameras were in operation on Monday in both stations. The Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner agreed to their use.

The aim is not only to increase security for transport police, but also to use the images for evidence. Police who are equipped with cameras must be clearly identifiable, and they must inform a person if he or she is being recorded.

Zurich city police have been carrying out a scientifically assessed trial on police body cameras since the beginning of February. It is not the first Swiss city to test body cameras, but it is the first time that a legal basis has existed that regulates data protection issues.