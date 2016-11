Owing to the lack of rain, the Sevaruyo River does not provide enough water to Lake Poopó. (Oruro, Bolivia) The families who lived from fishing on Lake Poopó fear their source of income will no longer return Boat on the dried-up lake Photos taken during a meeting of the Federation of Oruro Fishermen, which represents 736 families and 17 fishing cooperatives affected by the lake’s disappearance

“We saw various flamingo skeletons when walking around the lake” The sun reflects on the dry surface of the river and for a moment we feel we as if we are walking on water

Lake Poopó was a large saline lake, the second biggest in Bolivia (2,337 km2), after Lake Titicaca. In December 2015 the lake dried up completely. The accelerated process was caused by drought and the diversion of water from its tributaries, mostly for mining but also agriculture. Many people have lost their livelihoods. (Photos and captions: Luca Zanetti)