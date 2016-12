Dec 5, 2016 - 11:00

Organic farming is still often considered a First World whim. More and more experts are convinced it would be possible to feed the planet using farming that is smaller scale, diversified and that forgoes the use of chemicals. swissinfo.ch discussed the issue with Pascal Olivier from Bio Suisse, the federation of Swiss organic farmers, and Claude Peguiron, a farmer from canton Vaud who has recently converted to organic.