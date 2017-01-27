Clouds, sun or snow?
The weather goes on show
An exhibition at the National Museum Zurich looks at our fascination with the weather, and explores meteorology from its humble beginnings to the high-tech measurements and analysis used today.
The Weather. Sunshine, Lightning and Cloudbursts, which runs until May 21, 2017, has been created in partnership with the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss.
Displayed alongside the latest technology are some of the first photographs of clouds, which helped in their classification, as well as some of the earlier climate measuring apparatus.
Many fascinating facets of the weather, from the strong foehn wind, which is encountered in the Alps, and strange icy formations, can be seen in this exhibition gallery as well.
(Text: Isobel Leybold-Johnson)