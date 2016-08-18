From small Indian farms to Swiss plates

How does the idea of fresh spices from the rain-fed farms of southern India sound to you? Crowd Container is a crowdfunding project that is connecting Swiss consumers with small farmers in Kerala.



Over 500 Swiss residents signed up in advance to receive a box of spices and condiments sourced from a farmers’ cooperative in Kozhikode, India. A sum of CHF150 ($152.7) gets you a box that contains a set of seven spices, Malabar pepper, rice, cashewnuts, coconut oil and two coconuts.

The goal is to cut out intermediaries and speculation and provide transparency to customers. The farmers benefit by finding a market and a fair price for produce grown in small quantities.



(swissinfo.ch)