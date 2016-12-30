Ferdy Kübler during the 1950 Tour de France, the only year he won the prestigious tour. (RDB/ATP)

His triumphant return to Zurich where he was feted by the city and local fans. (Keystone/Walter Scheiwiller)

Kübler fixing a tyre in the Tour de Suisse. He won the Swiss event three times; in 1942, 1948 and 1951. (RDB)

Kübler became the world road champion in 1951. He's seen here crossing the finishing line during the race in Varese, Italy. (Keystone/Photopress-Archiv)

Kübler (r) with Switzerland's other cycling legend Hugo Koblet during the classic 'Six Days of Zurich' event in 1956. (Keystone/Photopress-Archiv)

Kübler came second overall in the 1954 Tour de France. (RDB/ATP)

Kübler (r) crossing the Lukmanier Pass during the 1951 Tour de Suisse, which he won. (Keystone/Photopress-Archiv)