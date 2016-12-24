Dec 24, 2016 - 11:00

The city of Geneva is being shown off in a new contemporary light thanks to original art installations and projections alongside the traditional Christmas decorations.

A Colombian jaguar and snake, flying saucers and a lighthouse are just a few of the illuminated themes which are drawing ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from locals and visitors to the city.

The third edition of the Geneva Lux light art festival, which runs until the end of January, features 17 light installations by Swiss and international artists dotted across the central Geneva area on both sides of the lake.

The contemporary set pieces adorn the city’s walls, rooftops, trees and bridges. Suspended in mid-air they illuminate the evenings of late-night Christmas shoppers or calmly bob up and down on the Rhône River that flows through the city centre.

A video projection on the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues by the lake was inspired by the painting the Miraculous Draft of Fishes by Konrad Witz, which is on view at the city’s Museum of Art and History.

(Text: Simon Bradley, swissinfo.ch)

