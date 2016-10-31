Oct 31, 2016 - 11:00

Various Swiss offices have joined forces to present an exhibition at Switzerland’s national museum in Zurich to showcase the plight of refugees worldwide.



“Displaced”, which runs from the end of October to March next year, provides a glimpse into life as a refugee. According to the organisers, the show addresses the issue from different perspectives.



“What is it like to risk a long and dangerous journey and arrive at a place where no one is waiting for you, where you don't speak the language and where you feel you don't belong? But a place, in which you have nevertheless invested all your hope.”



These questions are answered through “illustrative biographies” that follow displaced people on their risky and dangerous journeys.



The exhibition also aims to educate visitors about Switzerland’s asylum policy and international aid.



“Displaced” is a joint project by the Federal Commission on Migration (FCM), the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

