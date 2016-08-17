Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
How wood could help boost Kosovo’s economy

By Julie Hunt

Business

Kosovo’s wood sector shows great growth potential in a country currently suffering from high unemployment and poverty. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch)

Over the past decade, many Kosovar wood processing companies have expanded. They would like to export their goods to western countries but visa restrictions and the high costs of visiting trade fairs are major obstacles to increasing trade. The Swiss, channelling funds through the Swisscontact foundation, recently helped three Kosovar companies to visit the Swissbau exhibition in Basel. 

