The mountain motorway through the San Bernardino tunnel as well as the main road were temporarily closed due to the fire in the Mesocco Valley

Near Mesocco (picture) as well as in the Leventina Valley, civilian and army helicopters are in action to contain the fire

One of seven Super Puma helicopters deployed by the Swiss Air Force in the Mesocco, Calanca and Leventina valleys

The main roads in the Mesocco Valley were temporarily closed

Helicoters from the Swiss Armed Forces and a private company are dropping water on the fire near Mesocco

The fire between Mesocco and Soazza spread across an area equivalent to 90 football fields due to dry conditions

Dec 29, 2016 - 11:20

More than 30 people have been evacuated from their houses due to forest fires in southern Switzerland. Strong winds and the ruggedness of the terrain are hampering efforts to contain the blaze.

The mountainous region south of the Alps hasn’t had any rain for more than a month.

Local fire brigades as well as army and civilian helicopters have been deployed to try to contain the blaze.

The local authorities have banned any open fires. A major blaze in the region destroyed about 390 hectares (963,7 acres) of forest about 20 years ago.

