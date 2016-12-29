Forest fires in southern Swiss Alps
More than 30 people have been evacuated from their houses due to forest fires in southern Switzerland. Strong winds and the ruggedness of the terrain are hampering efforts to contain the blaze.
The mountainous region south of the Alps hasn’t had any rain for more than a month.
Local fire brigades as well as army and civilian helicopters have been deployed to try to contain the blaze.
The local authorities have banned any open fires. A major blaze in the region destroyed about 390 hectares (963,7 acres) of forest about 20 years ago.
(Picture editor: Christoph Balsiger; text: Urs Geiser)