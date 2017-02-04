Renate Käser-Burri, 71: "Behind the façade was violence including beatings from the farmer's wife." Marbles are Renate Käser-Burri's only childhood keepsake. They were all she had to play with.

Gilbert Martinet, 69: "The yokels were incapable of receiving a child." Gilbert Martinet suffered permanent insomnia. When a doctor advised him to fulfill a childhood wish, he bought this toy car. Since then, his sleepless nights have mostly came to an end.

Edith Lüdi-Hess, 53: "The legal guardian was barely out the door when the terror would resume." A letter from Caracas, Venezuela did not have the hoped for information about her father. She still doesn't know what happened to him.

Michel Wielly, 64, had to work in the potato field beside this tree.

Rita Soltermann, 78: "The stolen childhood remains with you until the end of your days." The doll was a present from her husband for her 70th birthday. She had a doll as a child but it was taken away from her.

Godi Brunner, 85: "No one encouraged me." Godi Brunner is a carpenter. He is still active, making small things out of wood like this piggy-bank house.

Old photographs from Dominique Berchier (no other information)

Hugo Zingg, 80: "Learning was secondary." Thanks to a fishing licence from the 1940s Hugo Zingg has a photo of his father. He first met him in person when he was on his death bed.

Mireille Soana shows an old picture of her with her two sisters. Because she had blonde hair, her grandmother claimed her father was not her real one. She tried repeatedly to contact her sisters, but without success.