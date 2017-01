Jan 13, 2017 - 10:46

The Lauberhorn race in Wengen started in 1930, and now attracts tens of thousands of spectators.



It's the longest downhill race on the World Cup circuit, and requires hundreds of helpers from the army and civil defence to prepare the 4.5km long track.

This gallery from our archive shows images from 2011 and the preparations needed to get ready for the event. (Pictures: Sebastian Stange, swissinfo.ch)