"You do not have your people under control", China's President Jiang Zemin scolds the Swiss cabinet in the parliament building.

A corporal ensures the shoes of the members of the Swiss honorary board are polished to a high gloss.

A worried Ruth Dreifuss waits in Bern with ministers Adolf Ogi, Kaspar Villiger and Arnold Koller, l to r, with their wives).

The world was still alright: Swiss President Ruth Dreifuss welcomes China's President Jiang Zemin (l) on his arrival at Geneva airport in 1999.

Jan 6, 2017 - 09:40

Next week, Xi Jinping will return to Switzerland for the first time since 1999. The last time he visited, Tibet's sympathisers unveiled "Free Tibet" banners in Bern.

The Swiss cabinet welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping "as an expression of the increasingly close political and economic relations between Switzerland and China," the government said on Friday. Speeches, talks and a gala dinner are planned.

Relations with China have seen rockier times. The last state visit in 1999 resulted in a diplomatic incident: During the official reception for China's then-President Jiang Zemin, complete with military honors in the federal square before parliament, Tibetan sympathisers unrolled "Free Tibet" banners on adjacent rooftops.



The incident made the Chinese angry. The president declined to shake hands with the Swiss president, Ruth Dreifuss, and he made himself clear in a speech to parliament. "You've lost a good friend," he said fiercely. Since then, the relationship has improved significantly and culminated in the signing of a free trade agreement in 2014.

