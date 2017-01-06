Looking back on a diplomatic incident
China's first state visit to Switzerland since 1999
Next week, Xi Jinping will return to Switzerland for the first time since 1999. The last time he visited, Tibet's sympathisers unveiled "Free Tibet" banners in Bern.
The Swiss cabinet welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping "as an expression of the increasingly close political and economic relations between Switzerland and China," the government said on Friday. Speeches, talks and a gala dinner are planned.
Relations with China have seen rockier times. The last state visit in 1999 resulted in a diplomatic incident: During the official reception for China's then-President Jiang Zemin, complete with military honors in the federal square before parliament, Tibetan sympathisers unrolled "Free Tibet" banners on adjacent rooftops.
The incident made the Chinese angry. The president declined to shake hands with the Swiss president, Ruth Dreifuss, and he made himself clear in a speech to parliament. "You've lost a good friend," he said fiercely. Since then, the relationship has improved significantly and culminated in the signing of a free trade agreement in 2014.
(Photos: Keystone)