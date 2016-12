Sallin at a socio-educational centre in Brazil that aims to prevent youth from getting trapped in a vicious circle of drugs and violence

Guarino gets evidence of the impact of a water purification installation in eastern India.

Guarino had to travel in a motorbike-rickshaw to reach isolated communities in the Sunderbans region of eastern India.

Guarino at a centre for undernourished children in the Sunderbans region of eastern India. Children receive special food for 20 days to recover from malnutrition.

Guarino in the Indian state of Assam distributing cheques to victims of floods that occured in July.

Guarino interacting with local women in Sunderbans region.

It was the Ceará state’s prison for girls that had the biggest impact on Sallin.



Sallin participating in a discussion session aimed at rehabilitating young offenders in Fortaleza, Brazil.

An inmate of the Brazil's Ceará state prison for girls. Some of the prisoners benefit from training outside prison walls.

Sallin participating in a training session to help young girls resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

Guarino puts her doctor-in-training skills to use checking if a child is underweight or not.