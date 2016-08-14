Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Dancing and dumplings

By Susan Misicka

in depth: Swiss Abroad

...
(Courtesy of Sandra Gysi)
As a Westerner, what's it like to live in Egypt or China? Two global citizens share their experiences and advice.

Documentary maker Sandra Gysi splits her time between Switzerland and Egypt. She says Zurich is more efficient, but Cairo is the better place to go dancing. Meanwhile, Niklaus Mueller is studying for his MBA in Shanghai. In addition to learning Mandarin, he's figured out how to make dumplings.

What about you? Have you ever lived abroad? Contact the producer of this podcast on Twitter @SMisicka

