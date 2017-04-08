Political campaigns A penny for your vote!
When it comes to creating political campaigns, the Swiss have a lot of practice as voters are called to the polls about four times a year.
How much is a five cent coin worth? Not much. But a pile dumped onto parliament square added up to CHF400,000 ($397,567). The publicity stunt was effective at raising awareness for a campaign to introduce a basic income in Switzerland. However the initiative failed miserably at the ballot box last year.
It goes to show that raising awareness is one thing, convincing voters another.
This series of images shows a Swiss approach to political campaigning that often goes beyond the poster or advert.