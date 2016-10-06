Star architect brought in for Zurich office

Santiago Calatrava has unveiled his design for new building. It’s just a few steps away from one of his other iconic projects, Zurich’s Stadelhofen rail station. (SRF/swissinfo.ch/cp)

The Spanish-Swiss architect lives between New York and Zurich. In 1990 he rebuilt Zurich’s Stadelhofen’s station, transforming it from an unassuming transit station into a design that used his signature structures with fluid curves and skeletal forms.

With more than 80,000 people going through the Stadelhofen every day, the station is Zurich’s third busiest transit hub.

The design for a new building by Calatrava was recently presented. The new office building, commissioned by the Swiss insurance company AXA Winterthur, will be integrated into Stadelhofen train station’s public space. A five-storey high glass building with a grass topped roof, it will also include space for use by the public to park up to 1,000 bikes. The building is expected to be completed in 2020.

