Protests and deals meet Chinese President in Switzerland

A day before the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, China’s premier Xi Jinping came to the Swiss capital to sign ten accords and strengthen relations between the two nations. (JF/JH/swissinfo.ch/SRF)

Xi was welcomed by crowds, protests, and tight security during his visit to Bern.

On Monday, the Chinese and Swiss delegations sat down for short talks before putting pen to paper on issues such as deepening a free trade agreement, working together on a ‘year of tourism’ in 2017, showing official support for cultural centres in both states and a new cooperative project between the university of Geneva and the university of Tsinghua, Beijing.

For Swiss President Doris Leuthard, the agreements showed just how broad the relationship between the two nations has become.

Xi said that Swiss firms could help China improve quality, while at the same time becoming more advanced in protecting the environment and generating energy. He also commented that both Switzerland and China are actively working to maintain international order and both countries hold similar positions when it comes to reaching peaceful settlements on international disputes.