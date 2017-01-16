Jan 16, 2017 - 15:20

A Chinese state visit is no ordinary bilateral affair. It involves extremely tight security and a lot of protocol.



Xi Jinping is making the first state visit to Switzerland by a Chinese president since 1999.



Areas around the Swiss parliament building were under heavy police supervision two days ahead of the visit, with blockades in place and riot vans on standby to handle protests against the visit. Protesters were not allowed in front of the parliament building.

Xi's first 24 hours in Switzerland included a tour of parliament and talks with the Swiss cabinet. The two sides signed a number of bilateral agreements concerning culture and customs, plus a declaration of intent in the field of energy.

On Tuesday, the Swiss and Chinese presidents will jointly open the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos. Before leaving Switzerland, Xi will also spend time at the UN in Geneva and the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.

(Photos by Dahai Shao, swissinfo.ch)