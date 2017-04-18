Apr 18, 2017 - 11:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. Sometimes she doesn’t know where she belongs. But then she also feels like this makes her more open-minded. In her quirky, fun and thoughtful video series, we meet Tama’s family and friends – and find out what it’s like to be caught between two worlds. Join the journey! (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)