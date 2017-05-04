May 4, 2017 - 10:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. She lives with them in Langenthal in canton Bern, where the biggest danger is being run over by a snow plough. Tama takes us on a tour and shows us her favourite places in this racially mixed town. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.chexternal link)

