Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. In this episode, she takes part in the Zurich Women’s March and finds out why demonstrators are wearing pink "Pussyhats", and how their four-legged allies are protesting too. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

Tama's Tales What our food says about us

Tama Vakeesan meets up with her friend Zoe, born in Switzerland to Greek parents, to find out whose mum is the best cook.

Tama's Tales So what if I wear a headscarf?

Tama Vakeesan finds out how wearing a headscarf affects the lives of some of her friends. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

