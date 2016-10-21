Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Tibet meets Switzerland

Traditional medicines manufactured the hi-tech way

Health

The Padma Tibetan medicine production unit near Zurich is the only one of its kind outside India. To meet strict Swiss regulations, its products are subjected to around 300 tests.

Focus