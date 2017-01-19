Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

WEF 2017

‘Grannies’ against climate change

By Carlo Pisani

Weather
in depth: WEF Davos 2017

...
 See in another language: 1  Languages: 1
Embed code

Climate change poses a threat to all of us – regardless of age. That’s the argument a group of senior Swiss citizens have brought to Davos during the annual WEF meeting – together with home-made biscuits to sweeten the message. (Carlo Pisani, swissinfo.ch)

More than 540 Swiss senior citizens have joined together in an organisation (link in German) to demand an independent judicial assessment of climate policies and climate impact. They say that leaders from around the world have failed to stop global warming and by doing so they are violating the fundamental rights of every human.

The organisation is pushing for a clear commitment to climate protection from global leaders gathering in Davos. Their protest comes a day before the United States presidential inauguration.

Focus