‘Grannies’ against climate change

Climate change poses a threat to all of us – regardless of age. That’s the argument a group of senior Swiss citizens have brought to Davos during the annual WEF meeting – together with home-made biscuits to sweeten the message. (Carlo Pisani, swissinfo.ch)



More than 540 Swiss senior citizens have joined together in an organisation (link in German) to demand an independent judicial assessment of climate policies and climate impact. They say that leaders from around the world have failed to stop global warming and by doing so they are violating the fundamental rights of every human.



The organisation is pushing for a clear commitment to climate protection from global leaders gathering in Davos. Their protest comes a day before the United States presidential inauguration.



