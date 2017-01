Barbara Lanz rents out her hair salon during the WEF annual meeting in Davos and goes directly to her clients. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

WEF week is special for Barbara Lanz – not only because she turned 35 on Wednesday. “Kopp’s Coiffure”, which she has owned for eight years, is right by the congress centre, and for the third time she is renting it to an insurance company which uses it as a meeting room.