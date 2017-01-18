Deepthi Nishanza Perera fled Sri Lanka with his wife and children in 2014. He will never be able to return, as his life was threatened. He now lives in Davos where he want's to build a new future. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

Deepthi Nishantha Perera, 48, fled Sri Lanka for Switzerland in 2014. He used to work as a police inspector on human rights cases.



"I investigated some 1,200 human rights cases, which involved powerful people in the police and army. It got caught up in a very delicate situation. We had to leave the island as a result," Perera told swissinfo.ch, adding that they can never return.

He misses his homeland: "I will never be able to see my mother again."

Perera has been living in an apartment in Davos for a year with his wife and three children as a registered asylum seeker and trying to build a new life.

"The children go to school and learn German. They are much quicker than me and my wife," he said.



Perera is extremely thankful of the Swiss authorities for saving him.

"Without them we would no longer be alive," he adds.